MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WBOY) – The continued expansion of the facilities at Mylan Park in Monongalia County has led to more and more opportunities for nationally recognized events to be held just outside Morgantown.

One of the biggest to date is coming this month when the USA Diving Winter National Championships take over the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park.

The USA Diving Winter National Championships is one of the major touchstones on the calendar for the national governing body for the sport and it means a little bit more when things get underway on December 14.

With the opening ceremonies for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics now just over a year and a half away, this provides an opportunity for some of the best divers the United States has to offer to put their names at the top of the list for Olympic trial selection.

“We get over 100 of our top divers all in one place. We’ve got eight Olympians and several world champions, USA Diving president Lee Michaud said, “We’ve got people that are up and comers and people who have already arrived that are coming here to show off what they’ve been training for and it’s exciting for us not just because it’s a national championship but because we got the opportunity 18 months out or so to start talking about what’s the biggest thing in our world which is the Olympic games.”

Mylan Park has quickly become a destination for some of the biggest swimming and diving events in the United States since the aquatic center was completed and with an event of this magnitude, administration is looking at this as an opportunity to put the facility on display at the highest level and show that Mylan Park is capable of hosting marquee competitions of any caliber.

“I know a lot of people love to have come and dived here whether it’s from the Big 12 Championships. We also will be the home of the 2023 Zone NCAA Championships. This is the largest event that we’ve hosted to date, and we hope to just continue to move up that poll and host large diving because we think we have the facility for these large diving events,” Mylan Park Aquatic Center director Jennifer Lainhart said.

The USA Winter Diving National Championships begin at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park on December 14 and continues through the 18th.

More information, including how to get tickets to the event, can be found online at visitmountaineercountry.com.