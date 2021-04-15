NASCAR driver Kyle Larson races at Tyler County Speedway

MIDDLEBOURNE, W.Va. – Tyler County Speedway had a special guest at “The Bullring” Thursday evening. NASCAR driver Kyle Larson made a stop in the mountain state to take part in the Castrol FloRacing Night in America Super Late Model race at the Tyler County Fair Grounds.

Larson, the driver of the #5 Hendrick Motorsports NASCAR Cup Series car, travels from dirt-to-dirt track while also competing full-time in NASCAR’s top series. His stop in Tyler County meant for a large crowd and national buzz around the local short track.

“”I’ve never been to West Virginia before so this is a new state for me to race in

which is really nice, it was really cool driving through the winding roads to get here to the track,” said Larson pre-race. “I haven’t had a chance to look at the track but I watched as much video as I could and it looks like a really fun place.”

It didn’t take long for Larson to make some noise, in his first two laps on the track he unofficially broke the track record with a time of 12.018. Several local drivers had the chance to race against Larson and other big name dirt racers Thursday night for a winning purse of $10,000.

Jonathan Davenport won the Super Late Model race, while Kyle Larson came in 3rd. You can see full results HERE.