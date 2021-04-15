NASCAR driver Kyle Larson races at Tyler County Speedway

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIDDLEBOURNE, W.Va. – Tyler County Speedway had a special guest at “The Bullring” Thursday evening. NASCAR driver Kyle Larson made a stop in the mountain state to take part in the Castrol FloRacing Night in America Super Late Model race at the Tyler County Fair Grounds.

Larson, the driver of the #5 Hendrick Motorsports NASCAR Cup Series car, travels from dirt-to-dirt track while also competing full-time in NASCAR’s top series. His stop in Tyler County meant for a large crowd and national buzz around the local short track.

“”I’ve never been to West Virginia before so this is a new state for me to race in
which is really nice, it was really cool driving through the winding roads to get here to the track,” said Larson pre-race. “I haven’t had a chance to look at the track but I watched as much video as I could and it looks like a really fun place.”

It didn’t take long for Larson to make some noise, in his first two laps on the track he unofficially broke the track record with a time of 12.018. Several local drivers had the chance to race against Larson and other big name dirt racers Thursday night for a winning purse of $10,000.

Jonathan Davenport won the Super Late Model race, while Kyle Larson came in 3rd. You can see full results HERE.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories