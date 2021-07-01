Nate Paulsen captains Triple-A baseball all-state squad that features eight local players

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Bridgeport senior outfielder, Nate Paulsen, has been selected as the captain of the Class AAA first team all-state baseball squad.

Paulsen hit for a .505 average with six home runs and 57 runs batted in. He also recorded 49 runs scored, a total of 19 extra-base hits, and 20 stolen bases.

Paulsen is one of eight local Triple-A baseball players selected to either the first or second team all-state units.

The Bridgeport outfielder was joined by two of his teammates — Cam Cole and Ryan Goff — on the first team list. Morgantown’s Quincy Thornton was also selected to the first team after an outstanding season on the mound for the Mohigans.

Two more Bridgeport championship players, Aiden Paulsen and Ben McDougal, were selected to the second team unit.

University’s Aaron Forbes also earned a second team all-state spot, as did Buckhannon-Upshur’s Zach Calif-Boring.

Below is the full list of the Triple-A baseball all-state list, as voted on by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association and the coaches.

First team

P — Ismael Borrero, Hurricane, Jr.

P — Quincy Thornton, Morgantown, Sr.

P — Riley Vadasz, Jefferson, Sr.

P — Logan Lingenfelter, Cabell Midland, Sr.

C — Trent Short, St. Albans, Sr.

IF — Cullen Horowitz, Jefferson, Sr.

IF — Ryan Goff, Bridgeport, Sr.

IF — Drew Whitman, St. Albans, Sr.

IF — Cam Cole, Bridgeport, Jr.

IF — Zac Rose, Jefferson, Sr.

OF — Nate Paulsen, Bridgeport, Sr. (captain)

OF — Ethan Spolarich, Hurricane, Jr.

OF — Blake Hartman, Musselman, Sr.

UTIL — Joel Gardner, Hurricane, Sr.

UTIL — Braden Shepherd, Huntington, Jr.

UTIL — Michael Bittinger, Wheeling Park, Jr.

UTIL — Tyson Burke, St. Albans, Sr.

UTIL — Grant Hussey, Parkersburg South, Sr.

Second team

P — Carter Williams, Huntington, Sr.

P — Branson McCloud, Spring Valley, So.

P — Evan Wilson, Capital, Fr.

P — Bradley Lokant, Oak Hill, Sr.

C — Noah Hanna, Greenbrier East, Sr.

IF — Kyle West, Hedgesville, Sr.

IF —Trace Adkins, Lincoln County, Sr.

IF — Bryson Rigney, Hurricane, Jr. (captain)

IF — Ben McPeek, Parkersburg South, Sr.

IF — Aaron Forbes, University, Jr.

OF — Austin Holley, Cabell Midland, Sr.

OF — Aiden Paulsen, Bridgeport, Jr.

OF — James Salvatori, Wheeling Park, Sr.

OF — Jordan Mize, Greenbrier East, Sr.

UTIL — Ben McDougal, Bridgeport, Jr.

UTIL — Isaac McCallister, George Washington, Jr.

UTIL — Zach Calif-Boring, Buckhannon-Upshur, So.

UTIL — Joel Wise, John Marshall, Sr.

Honorable mention

Connor Bailey, Jefferson; Gabe Bates, Lincoln County; Darris Boswell, Greenbrier East; Thomas Budka, Hedgesville; Grant Cochran, Princeton; Dustin Corley, Parkersburg South; Trent Dearth, Huntington; Caden Delauter, Hedgesville; Drew Elkins, Cabell Midland; Ty Galusky, Morgantown; Chris Harbert, Bridgeport; Drew Hogue, Bridgeport; Alex Holbert, Parkersburg; Grant Landis, Hampshire; Wes Landis, Hampshire; Justin Legg, Huntington; Logan Link, Washington; JD Love, Bridgeport; Austin Mann, Bridgeport; Jacob Miller, Musselman; Cameron Moore, Washington; Ty Nelson, Oak Hill; Grant Stratton, Spring Valley; Cory Sweeney, Cabell Midland; Caleb Thomas, Greenbrier East; Cooper Vaught, Woodrow Wilson; Frank Why, Bridgeport; Zane Wolfe, Oak Hill