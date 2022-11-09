CLARKSBURG, W.Va – Numerous north central West Virginia athletes made their college decisions official on Wednesday as the early signing period opened:
University
- Ryan Blohm – Cross Country/Track and Field – Ohio University
- Lauren Huebsch – Softball – Florida Gulf Coast
- Dom Parker – Wrestling – West Virginia
- Zoe Mackey – Lacrosse – Davis and Elkins
Buckhannon-Upshur
- Cadence Vincent – Swimming – Alabama
East Fairmont
- Morgan Cochran – Basketball – Bethany
- Brenna Blauvelt – Cheer – Fairmont State
North Marion
- Olivia Toland – Basketball – Frostburg State
Bridgeport
- Lexi Wilkinson – Cheer – Fairmont State
Morgantown
- Drew Bailey – Baseball – Fairmont State
- Ryan Fluharty – Baseball – USC-Upstate
- Aaron Jamison – Baseball – Morgantown
- Carter Redelman – Swimming – Fairmont State
- Garrison Kisner – Basketball – West Liberty
- Caroline Riggs – Swimming – Yale
- Irene Riggs – Cross Country/Track and Field