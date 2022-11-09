CLARKSBURG, W.Va – Numerous north central West Virginia athletes made their college decisions official on Wednesday as the early signing period opened:

University

  • Ryan Blohm – Cross Country/Track and Field – Ohio University
  • Lauren Huebsch – Softball – Florida Gulf Coast
  • Dom Parker – Wrestling – West Virginia
  • Zoe Mackey – Lacrosse – Davis and Elkins

Buckhannon-Upshur

  • Cadence Vincent – Swimming – Alabama

East Fairmont

  • Morgan Cochran – Basketball – Bethany
  • Brenna Blauvelt – Cheer – Fairmont State

North Marion

  • Olivia Toland – Basketball – Frostburg State

Bridgeport

  • Lexi Wilkinson – Cheer – Fairmont State

Morgantown

  • Drew Bailey – Baseball – Fairmont State
  • Ryan Fluharty – Baseball – USC-Upstate
  • Aaron Jamison – Baseball – Morgantown
  • Carter Redelman – Swimming – Fairmont State
  • Garrison Kisner – Basketball – West Liberty
  • Caroline Riggs – Swimming – Yale
  • Irene Riggs – Cross Country/Track and Field