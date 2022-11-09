CLARKSBURG, W.Va – Numerous north central West Virginia athletes made their college decisions official on Wednesday as the early signing period opened:

University

Ryan Blohm – Cross Country/Track and Field – Ohio University

Lauren Huebsch – Softball – Florida Gulf Coast

Dom Parker – Wrestling – West Virginia

Zoe Mackey – Lacrosse – Davis and Elkins

Buckhannon-Upshur

Cadence Vincent – Swimming – Alabama

East Fairmont

Morgan Cochran – Basketball – Bethany

Brenna Blauvelt – Cheer – Fairmont State

North Marion

Olivia Toland – Basketball – Frostburg State

Bridgeport

Lexi Wilkinson – Cheer – Fairmont State

Morgantown