NCWV counties good to go for Week 1 of fall sports, southern WV counties not as lucky

UPDATE: Since this story was published, the WV Department of Education has changed two counties — Mingo and Wyoming — from Orange to Yellow. These changes were made roughly 15 minutes after the map was released at 9 p.m.

That brings the total of Orange counties to three — Fayette, Kanawha, and Logan. And Monroe County is still Red.

The remainder of the state is either Green or Yellow.

Below is the latest version of the map

The updated color-coding system map from the WV Department of Education, which was released after the weekly 9 p.m. update. (Map via WV Dept. of Education / WV DHHR)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – All 15 counties in North Central West Virginia are on track to have competitions in Week 1 of fall sports, according to the latest County Alert System map by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Recourses, as well as the latest map released by the West Virginia Department of Education.

Additionally, all counties surrounding our viewing area are good to go, as well.

Monongalia County is the only county in North Central West Virginia that is Yellow. The other 14 are Green, which has the fewest restrictions on school and extracurricular activities.

The southern part of the state is not as lucky.

All 15 counties in North Central WV are in either the Green or Yellow, meaning fall sports will begin on time for all teams. (Map via WV Dept. of Education / WV DHHR)

Five counties — Fayette, Kanawha, Logan, Mingo and Wyoming– are all Orange, meaning that schools in those counties can practice this week, but cannot play games or competitions.

Meanwhile, Monroe County is Red, meaning that all extracurricular activities, like sports, won’t be able to play, compete or practice.

The WV DHHR updates its County Alert System Map daily, while the WV Department of Education releases its map each Saturday at 9 p.m.

Counties are locked in to their color for the entirety of the week, unless a county moves from Green Yellow or Orange to Red, at which point operations in that county would change.

12 News and 12 Sports will have an update on this story each week when the WV Department of Education releases its map each week, as it not only affects sports, but school learning, as well.