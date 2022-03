CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Sports Writers Association has announced its 2022 Class AA Girls’ Basketball All-State teams.

North central West Virginia has one representative on the first and second teams. Rebekah Rupert, from Ritchie County, made the first team.

The full teams, along with honorable mentions, are listed below:

First Team

Leslie Huffman, Parkersburg Catholic, SR (Captain)

Lanie Ross, Parkersburg Catholic, SR

Maddie Clark, Wyoming East, SO

Kayley Bane, Wyoming East, JR

Addie Smith, Mingo Central, FR

Rebekah Rupert, Ritchie County, JR

Halley Smith, Frankfort, SR

Addie Davis, St. Marys, FR

Second Team

Mary Tokodi-Ruth, Parkersburg Catholic, SO (Captain)

Abby Russell, Wyoming East, JR

Braylee Corbin, Petersburg, JR

Faith Mason, Roane County, SR

Abby Darnley, Buffalo, SR

Gracie Harvey, Summers County, SO

Jaiden Mahon, Chapmanville, SO

Hadleigh McGoskey, Ravenswood, SO

Honorable Mention

Jenna Barnett, Trinity; Cadee Blackburn, Wyoming East; Hannah Blankenship, Wyoming East; Annie Cimino, Charleston Catholic; McKenna Crites, Moorefield; Madisyn Curry, Mingo Central; Daizi Farley, Chapmanville; Haley Fleming, Chapmanville; Maddie Hall, Roane County; Deborah Hardbarger, Parkersburg Catholic; Lakyn Joy, Williamstown; Kennedy Kaposy, Petersburg; Colleen Lookabill, Wyoming East; Josey Moore, St. Marys; Sophie Nelson, Ritchie County; Faith Pickens, Williamstown; Sullivan Pivont, Summers County; Breanna Price, St. Marys; Reagan Rudder, South Harrison; Maggie Stover, Summers County; Emily Wratchford, Ravenswood; Lilly Wyant, Buffalo