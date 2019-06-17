NCWV Swish win two titles in Tennessee

PIGEON FORGE, Tn. – The North Central West Virginia Swish girls’ youth basketball 8th grade team and high school team both won the Teammate/Sports Illustrated National Championship, Sunday.

The 8th grade team finished 6-0 in Tennessee and defeated Georgia to capture the title. Avery Childers scored 11 points in the championship game.

“The team was ready to play and we felt going to Pigeon Forge, we had a good shot to win. We had some unfinished business from last season and the kids really came together and will always be known as National Champions,” said head coach Dave Sturm.

The high school team also finished the week 6-0, and claimed the championship for their age group. In the championship, the team defeated a team from Athens, Georgia, 51-32. Autumn Lewis finished as the leading scorer in the title game, scoring 14 points.

The high schoolers finished runners-up last year, and had something to prove.

“Moe Moschella scouted them all week and he and Brian Martin had our girls ready to go. From the start, we dominated them and earned the right to be called National Champions,” added Sturm.