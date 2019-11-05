Enter to win a trip to a live recording of the Mel Robbins Show

NCWV teams claim top two spots in Class-AA and A in latest WVSSAC FB rankings

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – When the latest WVSSAC high school football rankings were released on Tuesday, there were a pair of teams from North Central West Virginia at the top of Class Double-A and Single-A.

In AA, Fairmont Senior and Bridgeport remained in possession of first and second place.

In A, Doddridge County is now in sole possession of first place in the class, with one-loss Ritchie County rising back into the top two.

Click on the video above for a complete breakdown of the rankings and how they impact the playoff picture.

