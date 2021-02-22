NDHS girls hoops new head coach Julia Manley believed to be youngest head coach in WV

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- The Notre Dame girls basketball team almost didn’t have a season this year, and not because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Fighting Irish were left without a head coach and didn’t have enough members for a team.

Then, NDHS basketball alumni and current West Virginia University junior Julia Manley accepted the head coaching position and started recruiting.

Being a head coach is a big responsibility, especially for a coach who is only 21 years old, but she is up for the challenge.

Manley fielded a team of eight players, only four with basketball experience.

Nonetheless, Manley is now the leader of the Fighting Irish basketball team and she’s excited to give her players the opportunity to have a season.

“I think it was a team effort. I think it was all of the girls especially the seniors they were like just come out and play and then also me trying to recruit some girls to come out and play and I think it was a team effort but I think it just means something to have a season especially in a time like this in a time where we just had a lot of ups and downs in the year to give them a season,” Manley said.

It’s back to the basics for NDHS. Manley said she has to start from scratch in order for her team to learn fundamentals.

The young coach hopes to be a positive reinforcement for her players and would like to get through a whole season.

She said winning a game would mean a lot to her and her team.



“Oh a win would mean everything to me! I think it would mean everything to me but I think it would mean everything for the girls. I think they just tried so hard this whole year that a win would mean something really special to them,” Manley said.

Manley also said that her team is full of leaders and she is excited to see what her team can do this season.

