Neal Brown speaks after Koenning allegations

(WVI) – Neal Brown broke his silence Tuesday night, releasing a statement after West Virginia Defensive Coordinator Vic Koenning was placed on administrative leave that afternoon.

Koenning’s leave came as a result of allegations made by safety Kerry Martin, who alleged on Twitter that the coach made insensitive comments in practices and meetings.

“Mountaineer Family, I come to you tonight sick about today’s events,” Brown wrote.

The WVU head coach went on to support his student-athlete’s comments, stating that he spoke to everyone involved before speaking publicly.

“After speaking with Kerry, I took immediate action. Along with [Director of Athletics] Shane [Lyons] and his team, we launched an independent investigation. I spoke with all parties involved, the defense as a unit and the team as a whole,” Brown continued. “I again emphasized to our team that our program culture will be one of acceptance, respect, tolerance, and positive relationships. I stressed to our team and staff that we will be open and transparent throughout the University process.”

He further indicated that the statement would be his last until the investigation was complete.

“I ask everyone to be patient as we work through this process as quickly as possible,” he concluded. “We will listen, learn and grow from this together, as a family, to become even more united.”

Martin, a rising sophomore, alleges that Koenning’s insensitive comments date back to April 2019, with the “most recent incident” occurring on June 22.