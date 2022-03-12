CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Every single mouth in the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center was dropped as Cameron’s Maci Neely hit a buzzer-beater three to defeat Gilmer County and claim the Class Single-A state championship on Saturday morning.

A competitive game from the jump had 11 lead changes and the game was tied seven times.

Cameron took the slight lead 13-10 at the end of the first quarter.

Gilmer County outscored the Dragons 16-10 in the second quarter for a three point advantage heading into the locker room.

A see-saw third quarter saw the lead change multiple times with Cameron taking control late in the quarter with a 9-0 run to gain an eight-point lead. Gilmer County’s Emma Taylor’s last minute three ball cut the deficit 40-36 at the end of three.

The fourth quarter had everyone watching on their toes.

With a minute on the clock, Trinity Bancroft’s and one play put Gilmer County up by two.

But Ashlynn Van Tassell, who led Cameron with 27 points and 19 rebounds, went to the free throw line, sank a pair of foul shots to tie it up but as the inbound came in it was tipped outside to Maci Neely who burried a triple for the win at the buzzer.

The Gilmer County Titans fall in a heartbreaker and finish as the Single-A state runner up.

Bancroft led Gilmer County with 19 points, Taylor added 16.