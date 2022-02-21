MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – University used a big second quarter to push past John Marshall, 70-51 on Monday.

The ‘U’ and the Monarchs kept it close in the first quarter. University tied it up and with seconds on the clock, John Marshall’s Roman Gray knocked down a three-pointer to take the lead.

The second quarter is where the Hawks turned it on-specifically Charles Nemecek. The junior scored six field goals to put up 13 points in the second quarter alone.

University held John Marshall to just for points in the second quarter and led 36-20 at the halftime break.

The ‘U’ never lost the lead from there and went on to secure a 70-51 win.

Garrison Kisner led University with 14 points.