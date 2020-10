MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – University High School boys soccer hosted Buckhannon-Upshur in the Region I, Section 2 final for the sectional title.

The only scoring that went on in this game occurred in the 17th minute as Riley Nett took it to the net himself to put UHS up 1-0.

The Hawks defense did the rest as they allowed zero goals from the Bucs.

University wins the Sectional Title 1-0 over BUHS and the Hawks will move onto the Regional Final Saturday at Brooke.