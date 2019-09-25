Nett tallies five goals in University’s win in OVAC Tourney opener

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In soccer, the scoring goal for an individual player in a game is a hat trick. Even in at the high school level, where they’re more common than higher levels of competition, it’s the mark of an outstanding performance.

University junior Riley Nett accomplished that feat in the first half, and he didn’t stop there.

Nett found the back of the net early in the second half, beating the Steubenville keeper for the fourth time in the game.

And if four is good, five is even better.

Off a long shot into the box, Nett cleaned up a deflection from the opposing keeper, and tapped the ball over the line for his fifth score of the contest.

Nett’s five-goal performance led University to an easy 6-0 win in the first-round of the OVAC tournament.

“I think it was the matchup, but I played up top tonight, I haven’t really played up top that much the rest of this season. Good to get some goals in. They were good shots. Difficult. I don’t know, lucky night.”