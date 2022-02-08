Never satisfied: South Harrison’s Boulden puts up impressive numbers, hungry for more

LOST CREEK, W.Va. – Humble and hungry are two words to describe South Harrison’s Corey Boulden.

The junior guard has been the highlight of the Hawks’ undefeated season and he’s not quite satisfied with where he is yet.

Boulden has been putting up impressive numbers throughout South Harrison’s 14 game win streak. He averages 25.9 points per game but crushed that average in the Hawks’ win over Roane County.

Boulden put up a career-high 58 points against the Raiders, scoring over half of his team’s points in the 100-49 victory. Not to mention- those 58 points broke the SHHS single game scoring record.

“I put a lot of work in during the off season and it was pretty cool to see it and put it into existence and once I kept putting them in I just told myself keep going and I ended up with 58. I just kind of go out there and play. During that game he [Tom Sears] called a timeout and said I was close and I just had to keep the same mindset of go put the ball in the basket” Boulden said.

The Hawk’s 6’4″ frame makes the inside game come naturally but what really is impressive is his range.

Boulden also broke the school’s three pointers made in a single game record with 10 against Meadow Bridge.

“I think it’s key in a basketball game to be not only a one dimensional scorer but also score on many levels and I think that’s where my game has really grown and I think it will continue to grow,” Boulden said.

The work Boulden put in during the off season comes up frequently when asked about his success this season but he still isn’t satisfied. Instead, he’s hungry for more.

“Makes me excited. Hungry for what’s in store for the future but through all of that I just have to thank my teammates and give God all of the glory. I think if we just take it one game at a time, good things will come. And we’re doing that so that’s what’s coming,” Boulden said.

Boulden and the 14-0 Hawks take on Calhoun County on Wednesday.