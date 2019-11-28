New Falcons Leaders: Anderson, Koenig on being Fairmont State hoops head coaches

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Entering the 2019 season, The Fairmont State basketball programs had a pair of new head coaches.

The women’s team is now led by a former assistant, who spent five years learning the ropes, in Stephanie Anderson. And the men are led by reigning Mountain East Conference Coach of the Year Tim Koenig.

“We have a lot of learning,” said Koenig. “We have a lot of growing. We’ve had signs – times where we look really good. And there’s a lot of people in the community that remind me that we don’t have any seniors on the team, and we have limited experience.”

Koenig has zero seniors on his first Falcons team, while Anderson has two on her first team. But it’s junior Sierra Kotchman that has arguably helped Anderson the most in her transition from assistant to head coach.

Stephanie Anderson (middle) smiles during the Falcons’ dominant win Tuesday evening over West Virginia Wesleyan. (Photo by Ryan Decker / WBOY)

“Having a Sierra Kotchman on your team makes your job a lot easier. There’s a correlation on why she’s so successful. She’s one of the hardest working kids that I’ve ever been around. And the most disciplined. Her life is basketball and school. She’s in the office with us all the time watching film,” Anderson said.

For the rest of the story on the Falcons’ coaches early experiences with the team, click on the video above.