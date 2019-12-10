New high school hoops 4-Class system classifications in place

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The new classifications for the upcoming high school basketball 4-Class system have been officially put into place.
This new system will be used on a two-year trial basis starting next basketball season.
In total, 20 of the schools in North Central West Virginia received a bump up in class that they will play in, including Bridgeport, which moves up to 4-A after recently being advanced to Triple-A in all sports.
Changes for the 4-Class system will go into effect at the start of the 2020-2021 academic year, but will only be implemented for boys and girls basketball.
The classifications are as follows, with teams listed alphabetically. Local teams will have an asterisk (*) next to the school.
Class 4-A
Bridgeport *
Brooke
Buckhannon-Upshur *
Cabell Midland
Capital
George Washington
Greenbrier East
Hedgesville
Huntington
Hurrricane
Jefferson
John Marshall
Martinsburg
Morgantown *
Musselman
Oak Hill
Parkersburg
Parkersburg South
Preston *
Princeton
Riverside
South Charleston
Spring Mills
Spring Valley
St. Albans
University *
Washington
Wheeling Park
Woodrow Wilson
Class 3-A:
Berkeley Springs
East Fairmont *
Elkins *
Fairmont Senior *
Grafton *
Hampshire
Herbert Hoover
Independence
Keyser
Lewis County *
Liberty (Harrison) *
Lincoln *
Lincoln County
Logan
Nicholas County
Nitro
North Marion *
Oak Glen
Philip Barbour *
PikeView
Point Pleasant
Ripley
Robert C. Byrd *
Scott
Shady Spring
Sissonville
Wayne
Weir
Winfield
Class 2-A
Bluefield
Braxton County *
Buffalo
Chapmanville
Charleston Catholic
Clay County
Frankfort
Huntington St. Joseph’s
Liberty (Raleigh)
Magnolia
Midland Trail
Mingo Central
Moorefield
Notre Dame *
Parkersburg Catholic
Petersburg
Poca
Ravenswood
Ritchie County *
Roane County
South Harrison *
St. Marys
Summers County
Trinity *
Westside
Wheeling Central Catholic
Williamstown
Wirt County
Wyoming East
Class 1-A:
Calhoun County
Cameron
Clay-Battelle *
Doddridge County *
East Hardy
Gilmer County *
Greater Beckley Christian
Greenbrier West
Hannan
Harman
Hundred
James Monroe
Madonna
Man
Meadow Bridge
Montcalm
Mount View
Paden City
Paw Paw
Pendleton County
Pickens
Pocahontas County
Richwood
River View
Sherman
Tolsia
Tucker County *
Tug Valley
Tygarts Valley *
Tyler Consolidated
Union
Valley Wetzel
Van
Wahama
Webster County *
Wood County Christian
WV School for the Blind
WV School for the Deaf