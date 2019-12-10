New high school hoops 4-Class system classifications in place

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The new classifications for the upcoming high school basketball 4-Class system have been officially put into place.

This new system will be used on a two-year trial basis starting next basketball season.

In total, 20 of the schools in North Central West Virginia received a bump up in class that they will play in, including Bridgeport, which moves up to 4-A after recently being advanced to Triple-A in all sports.

Changes for the 4-Class system will go into effect at the start of the 2020-2021 academic year, but will only be implemented for boys and girls basketball.

The classifications are as follows, with teams listed alphabetically. Local teams will have an asterisk (*) next to the school.

Class 4-A

Bridgeport *

Brooke

Buckhannon-Upshur *

Cabell Midland

Capital

George Washington

Greenbrier East

Hedgesville

Huntington

Hurrricane

Jefferson

John Marshall

Martinsburg

Morgantown *

Musselman

Oak Hill

Parkersburg

Parkersburg South

Preston *

Princeton

Riverside

South Charleston

Spring Mills

Spring Valley

St. Albans

University *

Washington

Wheeling Park

Woodrow Wilson

Class 3-A:

Berkeley Springs

East Fairmont *

Elkins *

Fairmont Senior *

Grafton *

Hampshire

Herbert Hoover

Independence

Keyser

Lewis County *

Liberty (Harrison) *

Lincoln *

Lincoln County

Logan

Nicholas County

Nitro

North Marion *

Oak Glen

Philip Barbour *

PikeView

Point Pleasant

Ripley

Robert C. Byrd *

Scott

Shady Spring

Sissonville

Wayne

Weir

Winfield

Class 2-A

Bluefield

Braxton County *

Buffalo

Chapmanville

Charleston Catholic

Clay County

Frankfort

Huntington St. Joseph’s

Liberty (Raleigh)

Magnolia

Midland Trail

Mingo Central

Moorefield

Notre Dame *

Parkersburg Catholic

Petersburg

Poca

Ravenswood

Ritchie County *

Roane County

South Harrison *

St. Marys

Summers County

Trinity *

Westside

Wheeling Central Catholic

Williamstown

Wirt County

Wyoming East

Class 1-A:

Calhoun County

Cameron

Clay-Battelle *

Doddridge County *

East Hardy

Gilmer County *

Greater Beckley Christian

Greenbrier West

Hannan

Harman

Hundred

James Monroe

Madonna

Man

Meadow Bridge

Montcalm

Mount View

Paden City

Paw Paw

Pendleton County

Pickens

Pocahontas County

Richwood

River View

Sherman

Tolsia

Tucker County *

Tug Valley

Tygarts Valley *

Tyler Consolidated

Union

Valley Wetzel

Van

Wahama

Webster County *

Wood County Christian

WV School for the Blind

WV School for the Deaf