FAIRMONT, W.Va – The Fairmont State women’s basketball team is picked fourth in the league this year with plenty of returning experience.

One face not returning is Sierra Kotchmann who departs as the all-time leading scorer in the history of the conference.

Head coach Stephanie Anderson understands what’s been lost but sees a group with all the potential to step up and be even better.

“It’s going to look a lot different I think for sure but I think these kids are eager. I feel like they do have a chip on their shoulder because of that. They have something to prove,” she said, “They are a brand new team but with that, I think they work extremely hard and they’re going to get after it so I’m excited for that.”

If Anderson gets her way this season, it’s going to be a tough day at the office for any opponent that walks into Joe Retton Arena.

“I think at this point my expectations are for our team to compete. I want them to work extremely hard and I want them to give everybody our best night, every night. I want it to be when the other team leave the game, I want them to feel like we gave them our best effort and it was tough for them at the end of the day,” she said.

The Fairmont state women’s basketball team opens the season on November 11 as well, welcoming Winston-Salem state to Fairmont as part of the Atlantic Region Women’s Basketball Crossover.