New man in charge: Tyler Phares officially named next Bridgeport football head coach

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – After 12 years as an assistant football coach and offensive coordinator, Tyler Phares is taking over arguably the most consistent high school football program in the state.

Phares, who’s spent the last three years as an assistant under John Cole, will now succeed him as head coach of the Bridgeport football team.

Cole’s resignation was announced in December, and Phares was immediately looked at by many as the obvious choice to be the next head coach of the Indians.

12 Sports reported last week that Phares was likely to be named the next head coach, and that move became official Tuesday evening at the Harrison County Board of Education meeting.

Phares was the OC in 2019, when Bridgeport won the Class AA state championship. The Indians have won five state championships since the start of the 2000 season.

Each of the last four Bridgeport head coaches have won at least one state title while with the Indians, dating back to Wayne Jamison.

Bridgeport made the move to Class AAA this season, and made it to the state semi-finals but ultimately had its season end due to Harrison County’s standing on the COVID-19 map by the Department of Education.