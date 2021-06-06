New NFL Flag Football league coming to Harrison County this fall

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Beginning this fall, there will be a new football league based out of Harrison County.

The newly opened The Bridge sports complex in Bridgeport will be home to the newest 7-on-7 youth flag football league in the area.

“It’s an opportunity for the kids to come out and learn the fundamentals of the game, build character, leadership skills, and still have a fun time doing it in a pretty safe environment,” said Roar Sports president, Jaycen Saab. “What kid doesn’t want to put on an NFL licensed jersey to keep and play on a turf field?”

Saab and his company, Roar Sports, have teamed up with the National Football League to bring an NFL Flag Football League to Harrison County. The league, of course, is also open for kids in other counties, too.

“Flag football, especially with NFL Flag (Football), is a way for kids to not only get a foundational understanding of the different roles and positions in football, but also many will go into flag and discover things, build up these foundations, and carry it on well into the older ages to play tackle,” Saab said.

According to the NFL Flag Football website, there are currently four NFL-backed flag football leagues in West Virginia. But for kids from Northcentral West Virginia, prior to Saab’s league, the only current options were in Morgantown or going south to the Charleston or Beckley areas.

This league gives families another option to get their children started in flag football closer to home.

Saab hopes to not only bring a quality flag football league to the area, something that he says is needed to serve the counties south of Monongalia County, but his league will also have a faith-based aspect to it.

“The spiritual component, or the Biblical component, from a Christian world view helps to install leadership skills and character in kids as the world is coming around them from many different angles and so forth, with absolute truth and the knowledge, which the Bible says, ‘All wisdom and knowledge are in Christ.’ So, we use that as a foundation to teach them the greatest message ever, which is the Gospel,” said Saab.

As of now, there will be three different age groups for the first year of the league: U8, U11, and U14.

That means kids can play from the time they leave kindergarten until they’re ready to put on their high school uniform.

In-person registration dates. (Image Courtesy Roar Sports)

The league is co-ed, and Saab says he hopes to have four teams per age group this fall.

Those interested in registering for the league can click on this link.

More information on Roar Sports and the league can be founds by clicking on this link.

All games will be played at The Bridge in Bridgeport, on the second floor of the brand-new facility.

Saab says that anyone looking to get in contact with him for coaching opportunities, advertising, or ministry positions with the league, can contact him at RoarSportsWV@gmail.com.