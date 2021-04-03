New River CTC Invitational: (1) Morgantown blows out Woodrow Wilson

BECKLEY, W.Va. – The top-ranked Morgantown boys basketball team had no trouble getting past host Woodrow Wilson on Saturday at the New River CTC Invitational tournament.

Luke Bechtel and Brooks Gage led the way for Morgantown with 18 points apiece, and Carson Poffenberger added 16 points.

Morgantown used a big second quarter to build up a lead that would prove to be way too much for Woodrow Wilson, as Dave Tallman’s group won easily, 77-55.

“I think defensively we are getting better, we aren’t where we wanna be, I think our offense when we execute on offense we are pretty good offensively,” Tallman told reporters after the game.