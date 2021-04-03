New River CTC Invitational: (4) Mohigans pull away in OT for the win over (6) Eagles

BECKLEY, W.Va. – Fourth-ranked Morgantown trailed at halftime for the second day in a row, on Saturday, at the New River CTC Invitational in Beckley.

A two-point halftime deficit was erased in the third quarter, but No. 6 Woodrow Wilson regained the lead, and held a two-point advantage with under one minute to play in regulation.

A steal and score by the Mohigans with 7.8 seconds to go forced overtime, and only five total points were scored in the extra period of play.

Morgantown tallied four of those five points.

Jason White’s crew hung on in overtime, to capture a 53-50 win over host, Woodrow Wilson.

Kaitlyn Ammons scored a team-high 19 points for Morgantown, with 12 of those points coming in the second half.