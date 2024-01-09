BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Mountain East Conference (MEC), which includes four collegiate athletic programs in north central West Virginia, has approved the addition of another out-of-state school.

The MEC said in a press release on Tuesday that it has extended an invitation to Point Park University which is located in downtown Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The new membership is pending Point Park’s acceptance into NCAA Division II. Currently, the university is a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) school.

MEC Commissioner Reid Amos said in the release that he believes Point Park is an “outstanding fit” for the conference and that the school will be “highly competitive in the MEC.”

The addition would bring the MEC to 12 members—eight in West Virginia, one in Maryland, one in Ohio and now, one in Pennsylvania.

Mountain East Conference Extends Invitation to Point Park University (Courtesy: MEC)

Point Park will compete in 15 of the MEC’s 23 sponsored sports, according to the release, and plans to add four more sports in the next two years.

Point Park will apply for NCAA membership by February 2024 and will officially become a member of the MEC in July 2024, although it will not be an active NCAA member or be able to send athletes to any NCAA national championships until 2027.