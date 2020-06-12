New York-Penn League officially delays 2020 season

The New York-Penn League released the following statement on Friday regarding the status of the 2020 season:

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the start of the 2020 New York-Penn League™ season is being delayed indefinitely. The League and its clubs will continue to monitor the situation and work with our Major League Baseball™ affiliates, while following the recommendations of public health officials and adhering to local reopening guidelines. As always, the health and safety of the New York-Penn League™ fans, players and staff members are our top priorities. Additionally, the New York-Penn League™ All-Star Game has been canceled.

The 2020 season was scheduled to begin on Thursday, June 18.

It was around this time last year that players arrived to Morgantown to officially join the West Virginia Black Bears ahead of the 2019 season.

This year, however, Monongalia County Ballpark is quiet and empty.

It’s weird seeing Mon County Ballpark so empty on a day like today in the middle of June.

But that’s the situation we’re in, sadly pic.twitter.com/sXvzz7QSlY — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) June 12, 2020

The Black Bears released a statement of their own in response to the NYPL’s statement.

Official statement regarding the delay to the #WVBlackBears season. pic.twitter.com/ByMum3Sq5y — WV Black Bears (@WVBlackBears) June 12, 2020

