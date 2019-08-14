Ngope makes highlight play, Black Bears take series over Doubledays

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – Victor Ngope returned to the West Virginia Black Bears Tuesday evening, and made his presence known immediately.

Ngope drove in the Black Bears first run of the game, and then made a highlight play in the field with his glove and his arm.

Ngope got West Virginia going, and the rest of the lineup followed suit. The Black Bears picked up their second straight win, and another series win, with a 7-2 victory over the Auburn Doubledays in eight innings.

West Virginia now hits the road to start a three-game series at Batavia against the Pinckney Division leading Muckdogs.