Nick Bartic says acclimation is the main focus of summer workouts in phase one

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Another team back on the turf as schools begin summer workout sessions is the 2018 Class AA State Champions, Fairmont Senior.

Over on 12th street, the Polar Bears are being broken up into pods of 10 players each and the team looks to go over technical skills, conditioning and getting the team ready for when they can return to full pads.

Head Coach Nick Bartic says they didn’t know what to expect when sports started returning but the team stayed prepared and jumped right into action when given the go-ahead to return to East-West Stadium.

“We’ve tried to stay to our typical routine. It’s just a lot less weight is involved now and you’re trying to compensate for where we would normally be at this point in the summer,” Bartic said.

And while Bartic says the team was sent workouts to do during the period of no sports, he says acclimation is the biggest focus during these summer workouts in phase one.

Not only getting acclimated to being in the heat, but being acclimated together.

“You know guys can work out on their own, they can do things individually but even though nobody is allowed to touch anybody yet, there’s no atta boys being given, but the comradery is a very important part in summer workouts. We feel like we have a little bit of that going on now I think everybody is just happy to be back together,” Bartic said.

The Polar Bears will hit the turf three days a week in preparation for phase two.