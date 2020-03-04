Nick Stalnaker, Bridgeport hold off Lincoln in 3OT thriller

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport and Lincoln needed way more than regulation to decide who would face Robert C. Byrd for the sectional title Tuesday night.

The Indians and visiting Cougars needed not one, not two, but three overtimes to decide the Flying Eagles’s opponent.

Nick Stalnaker was the deciding factor.

Stalnaker knocked down 16 of his 18 shot from the free throw line, many coming in the fourth quarter and overtime.

He also played lock down defense, swatting what could’ve been the Cougars’ game-tying shot with under 10 seconds to go.

Bridgeport survived, and advance, 55-51.

Click on the video above for comments from head coach Dave Marshall.