Nine local boys teams fall in top 10 of week four high school basketball rankings

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Nine local high school boys basketball teams fall in the top 10 in the week four rankings.

In class Triple-A, Robert C. Byrd remains atop the rankings at No. 1. Byrd is still undefeated with a 5-0 record.

Fairmont Senior, previously at the five spot, jumps up to No. 2 in the week four polls. The Polar Bears are also unbeaten with a 6-0 record.

North Marion moves up one spot from six to five.

In Class Single-A, Webster County and Clay-Battelle trade spots as the CeeBees are tied at No. 6 and the Highlanders fall to 8.

Full List of Rankings:

Class AAAA

1. George Washington (7) 6-0 88 1 2. Morgantown (2) 5-1 71 2 3. Cabell Midland 4-1 67 3 4. Huntington 6-0 60 6 5. University 5-0 53 5 6. Martinsburg 2-1 49 4 7. South Charleston 5-1 31 9 8. Greenbrier East 3-1 24 8 9. Wheeling Park 4-3 18 7 10. Jefferson 2-0 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Capital 7, Parkersburg South 7, Princeton 3, Musselman 3, St. Albans 2, Hedgesville 1.

Class AAA

1. Robert C. Byrd (9) 5-0 90 1 2. Fairmont Senior 6-0 74 5 3. Nitro 5-1 70 3 4. Shady Spring 3-1 63 2 5. North Marion 2-0 44 6 6. Wheeling Central 5-2 38 4 7. Lincoln County 6-0 37 7 8. Logan 4-3 23 T8 9. Notre Dame 1-3 15 T8 10. Herbert Hoover 5-1 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Grafton 7, Westside 6, Winfield 5, Lincoln 5, Trinity 3, Hampshire 1.

Class AA

1. Poca (8) 5-1 88 2 2. Williamstown 5-1 78 1 3. Charleston Catholic (1) 4-2 76 3 4. St. Marys 4-2 62 4 5. Magnolia 4-2 45 6 6. Ravenswood 5-3 37 9 7. Clay County 5-1 27 NR 8. Wyoming East 2-2 24 7 9. Chapmanville 2-4 20 5 10. Braxton County 3-3 14 10

Others receiving votes: Bluefield 10, Liberty Raleigh 9, South Harrison 4, Moorefield 1.

Class A

1. Tug Valley (4) 5-0 83 2 2. Man (4) 2-0 78 1 3. Pendleton County (1) 4-0 71 4 4. James Monroe 5-0 50 9 5. Greenbrier West 2-2 48 5 6. Greater Beckley Christian 2-2 37 3 (tie) Clay-Battelle 6-1 37 8 8. Webster County 2-0 35 6 9. Tolsia 4-1 34 7 10. Cameron 4-2 10 10

Others receiving votes: Tyler Consolidated 6, East Hardy 4, Tucker County 1, Mount View 1.