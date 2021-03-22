Nine local boys teams fall in top 10 of week four high school basketball rankings

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Nine local high school boys basketball teams fall in the top 10 in the week four rankings.
In class Triple-A, Robert C. Byrd remains atop the rankings at No. 1. Byrd is still undefeated with a 5-0 record.
Fairmont Senior, previously at the five spot, jumps up to No. 2 in the week four polls. The Polar Bears are also unbeaten with a 6-0 record.
North Marion moves up one spot from six to five.
In Class Single-A, Webster County and Clay-Battelle trade spots as the CeeBees are tied at No. 6 and the Highlanders fall to 8.
Full List of Rankings:
Class AAAA
|1. George Washington (7)
|6-0
|88
|1
|2. Morgantown (2)
|5-1
|71
|2
|3. Cabell Midland
|4-1
|67
|3
|4. Huntington
|6-0
|60
|6
|5. University
|5-0
|53
|5
|6. Martinsburg
|2-1
|49
|4
|7. South Charleston
|5-1
|31
|9
|8. Greenbrier East
|3-1
|24
|8
|9. Wheeling Park
|4-3
|18
|7
|10. Jefferson
|2-0
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Capital 7, Parkersburg South 7, Princeton 3, Musselman 3, St. Albans 2, Hedgesville 1.
Class AAA
|1. Robert C. Byrd (9)
|5-0
|90
|1
|2. Fairmont Senior
|6-0
|74
|5
|3. Nitro
|5-1
|70
|3
|4. Shady Spring
|3-1
|63
|2
|5. North Marion
|2-0
|44
|6
|6. Wheeling Central
|5-2
|38
|4
|7. Lincoln County
|6-0
|37
|7
|8. Logan
|4-3
|23
|T8
|9. Notre Dame
|1-3
|15
|T8
|10. Herbert Hoover
|5-1
|14
|NR
Others receiving votes: Grafton 7, Westside 6, Winfield 5, Lincoln 5, Trinity 3, Hampshire 1.
Class AA
|1. Poca (8)
|5-1
|88
|2
|2. Williamstown
|5-1
|78
|1
|3. Charleston Catholic (1)
|4-2
|76
|3
|4. St. Marys
|4-2
|62
|4
|5. Magnolia
|4-2
|45
|6
|6. Ravenswood
|5-3
|37
|9
|7. Clay County
|5-1
|27
|NR
|8. Wyoming East
|2-2
|24
|7
|9. Chapmanville
|2-4
|20
|5
|10. Braxton County
|3-3
|14
|10
Others receiving votes: Bluefield 10, Liberty Raleigh 9, South Harrison 4, Moorefield 1.
Class A
|1. Tug Valley (4)
|5-0
|83
|2
|2. Man (4)
|2-0
|78
|1
|3. Pendleton County (1)
|4-0
|71
|4
|4. James Monroe
|5-0
|50
|9
|5. Greenbrier West
|2-2
|48
|5
|6. Greater Beckley Christian
|2-2
|37
|3
|(tie) Clay-Battelle
|6-1
|37
|8
|8. Webster County
|2-0
|35
|6
|9. Tolsia
|4-1
|34
|7
|10. Cameron
|4-2
|10
|10
Others receiving votes: Tyler Consolidated 6, East Hardy 4, Tucker County 1, Mount View 1.