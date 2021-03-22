Nine local boys teams fall in top 10 of week four high school basketball rankings

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Nine local high school boys basketball teams fall in the top 10 in the week four rankings.

In class Triple-A, Robert C. Byrd remains atop the rankings at No. 1. Byrd is still undefeated with a 5-0 record.

Fairmont Senior, previously at the five spot, jumps up to No. 2 in the week four polls. The Polar Bears are also unbeaten with a 6-0 record.

North Marion moves up one spot from six to five.

In Class Single-A, Webster County and Clay-Battelle trade spots as the CeeBees are tied at No. 6 and the Highlanders fall to 8.

Full List of Rankings:

Class AAAA

1. George Washington (7)6-0881
2. Morgantown (2)5-1712
3. Cabell Midland4-1673
4. Huntington6-0606
5. University5-0535
6. Martinsburg2-1494
7. South Charleston5-1319
8. Greenbrier East3-1248
9. Wheeling Park4-3187
10. Jefferson2-011NR

Others receiving votes: Capital 7, Parkersburg South 7, Princeton 3, Musselman 3, St. Albans 2, Hedgesville 1.

Class AAA

1. Robert C. Byrd (9)5-0901
2. Fairmont Senior6-0745
3. Nitro5-1703
4. Shady Spring3-1632
5. North Marion2-0446
6. Wheeling Central5-2384
7. Lincoln County6-0377
8. Logan4-323T8
9. Notre Dame1-315T8
10. Herbert Hoover5-114NR

Others receiving votes: Grafton 7, Westside 6, Winfield 5, Lincoln 5, Trinity 3, Hampshire 1.

Class AA

1. Poca (8)5-1882
2. Williamstown5-1781
3. Charleston Catholic (1)4-2763
4. St. Marys4-2624
5. Magnolia4-2456
6. Ravenswood5-3379
7. Clay County5-127NR
8. Wyoming East2-2247
9. Chapmanville2-4205
10. Braxton County3-31410

Others receiving votes: Bluefield 10, Liberty Raleigh 9, South Harrison 4, Moorefield 1.

Class A

1. Tug Valley (4)5-0832
2. Man (4)2-0781
3. Pendleton County (1)4-0714
4. James Monroe5-0509
5. Greenbrier West2-2485
6. Greater Beckley Christian2-2373
(tie) Clay-Battelle6-1378
8. Webster County2-0356
9. Tolsia4-1347
10. Cameron4-21010

Others receiving votes: Tyler Consolidated 6, East Hardy 4, Tucker County 1, Mount View 1.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories