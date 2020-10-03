Nine local football games, plethora of other sporting events canceled for this week after release of WV Dept. of Education COVID-19 map

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Nine football games involving area teams, and a plethora of other sporting events have been canceled for this upcoming week following the release of the West Virginia Department of Education’s COVID-19 School Re-Entry map.

The map shows Harrison and Upshur counties as Orange, meaning no athletic competitions can be played this week; and Barbour, Doddridge, and Randolph counties as Gold, meaning schools in those counties can only play against other schools from their county or schools from other Gold counties.

In total, three counties across the state (Boone, Harrison, Upshur) are Orange, while six counties (Barbour, Berkeley, Doddridge, Jackson, Kanawha, Randolph) are Gold.

The following football games have been canceled involving teams in Orange counties:

Bridgeport @ Preston

Lincoln @ Sissonville

Robert C. Byrd @ Liberty (Harrison)

South Harrison @ Wirt County

Buckhannon-Upshur @ Lewis County

The following football games have been canceled involving teams in Gold counties:

East Fairmont @ Philip Barbour

Roane County @ Elkins

Pendleton County @ Tygarts Valley

Gilmer County @ Doddridge County

Schools impacted by Gold counties do have the option to schedule games. Meanwhile, schools in Orange counties are restricted to conditioning drills for this week with the hopes of returning to competition the following week.

When looking at just football, 14 schools in our area have been directly impacted by the release of the map. However, when looking at all other sports, it’s likely that every’s school’s schedule will have to be altered at least once this week.

Gilmer County, for instance, announced on Twitter late Friday night it had already contacted Richwood, and scheduled a game against the Lumberjacks in the event that Doddridge County couldn’t fulfill the scheduled game. That has come to fruition.

Stay with 12 Sports as we continue to cover high school athletics during the COVID-19 pandemic, and continue to provide updates on any schedule changes.