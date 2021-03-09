Nine local girls basketball teams inside Top 10 in latest high school hoops rankings

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Nine local girls basketball teams are inside the Top 10 in the latest high school basketball rankings, which were released by the Associated Press on Monday.

Below are the full rankings.

Class AAAA

1. Wheeling Park (5) 2-0 80 2 2. Huntington (1) 1-0 79 3 3. George Washington (2) 0-1 75 1 4. Morgantown 0-0 54 5 5. Woodrow Wilson 1-1 51 4 6. Parkersburg 1-0 49 7 7. Cabell Midland (1) 0-0 45 6 8. Martinsburg 0-1 22 8 9. Bridgeport 1-1 14 T10 10. South Charleston 0-1 11 9

Others receiving votes: Capital 6, Buckhannon-Upshur 5, Spring Valley 2, Greenbrier East 2.

Class AAA

1. Fairmont Senior (6) 3-0 86 1 2. North Marion (2) 2-0 82 2 3. Nitro 1-0 68 3 4. St. Joseph (1) 2-0 61 T5 5. Wayne 0-0 57 4 6. Winfield 1-0 40 7 7. Logan 2-0 32 9 8. Wheeling Central 1-2 24 T5 9. East Fairmont 1-1 17 10 10. Pikeview 0-0 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Lincoln 8, Lewis County 4, Weir 3, Westside 2, Lincoln County 1, Robert C. Byrd 1.

Class AA

1. Wyoming East (4) 0-0 84 1 2. Parkersburg Catholic (4) 2-0 83 2 3. Summers County (1) 1-0 75 3 4. Frankfort 1-1 56 4 5. St. Marys 1-0 55 6 6. Charleston Catholic 0-2 37 5 7. Williamstown 0-0 29 7 8. Chapmanville 0-0 23 9 9. Mingo Central 1-0 21 NR 10. Ritchie County 0-1 12 8

Others receiving votes: Magnolia 10, Trinity 10.

Class A

1. Gilmer County (8) 1-0 89 1 2. Tucker County (1) 2-0 82 2 3. Calhoun 1-0 59 3 4. Tug Valley 1-1 55 4 5. Webster County 2-0 50 8 6. Cameron 0-0 43 7 7. Tolsia 0-1 37 6 8. Pocahontas County 0-1 22 5 9. James Monroe 1-0 19 NR 10. Sherman 2-0 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Greenbrier West 9, Wood County Christian 8, Clay-Battelle 4, Greater Beckley Christian 3, Tygarts Valley 2, River View 1.