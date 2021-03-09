Nine local girls basketball teams inside Top 10 in latest high school hoops rankings

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Nine local girls basketball teams are inside the Top 10 in the latest high school basketball rankings, which were released by the Associated Press on Monday.

Below are the full rankings.

Class AAAA

1. Wheeling Park (5)2-0802
2. Huntington (1)1-0793
3. George Washington (2)0-1751
4. Morgantown0-0545
5. Woodrow Wilson1-1514
6. Parkersburg1-0497
7. Cabell Midland (1)0-0456
8. Martinsburg0-1228
9. Bridgeport1-114T10
10. South Charleston0-1119

Others receiving votes: Capital 6, Buckhannon-Upshur 5, Spring Valley 2, Greenbrier East 2.

Class AAA

1. Fairmont Senior (6)3-0861
2. North Marion (2)2-0822
3. Nitro1-0683
4. St. Joseph (1)2-061T5
5. Wayne0-0574
6. Winfield1-0407
7. Logan2-0329
8. Wheeling Central1-224T5
9. East Fairmont1-11710
10. Pikeview0-09NR

Others receiving votes: Lincoln 8, Lewis County 4, Weir 3, Westside 2, Lincoln County 1, Robert C. Byrd 1.

Class AA

1. Wyoming East (4)0-0841
2. Parkersburg Catholic (4)2-0832
3. Summers County (1)1-0753
4. Frankfort1-1564
5. St. Marys1-0556
6. Charleston Catholic0-2375
7. Williamstown0-0297
8. Chapmanville0-0239
9. Mingo Central1-021NR
10. Ritchie County0-1128

Others receiving votes: Magnolia 10, Trinity 10.

Class A

1. Gilmer County (8)1-0891
2. Tucker County (1)2-0822
3. Calhoun1-0593
4. Tug Valley1-1554
5. Webster County2-0508
6. Cameron0-0437
7. Tolsia0-1376
8. Pocahontas County0-1225
9. James Monroe1-019NR
10. Sherman2-012NR

Others receiving votes: Greenbrier West 9, Wood County Christian 8, Clay-Battelle 4, Greater Beckley Christian 3, Tygarts Valley 2, River View 1.

