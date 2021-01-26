Nine local players earn AA-A girls soccer all-state honors

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – It’s never too late to add another accolade to your soccer resume.

Despite the high school soccer season ending some two months ago, the West Virginia Sports Writers Association released its AA-A girls soccer all-state teams Tuesday morning.

There should be no surprise that players from the two state tournament teams from this group, Fairmont Senior and Philip Barbour, combined for six of the nine all-state spots among local players.

Four Fairmont Senior received all-state honors, including first team selection Tricia Lemasters and second team captain, sophomore Adaline Cinalli. Lemasters tallied 29 goals and dished out eight assists. Polar Bears keeper, Rebecca Cox, was also named to the first team all-state squad, allowing just 1.1 goals per game this season.

East Fairmont Star freshman, and former Honda Athlete of the Week, Kierstyn Maxey, also received first team honors. Maxey registered 25 goals and 13 assists in her first season of high school soccer, both of which led her team.

Philip Barbour, who qualified for the state tournament for the first time in school history this season, had a pair of all-state selections — Braylyn Sparks and Braylynn Travis.

Below is the full list of the all-state teams.

W.Va. Sports Writers Girls Soccer All-State Team

1st Team

F Reece Enochs, Oak Glen (co-captain)

F Tricia Lemasters, Fairmont Senior

F Bella Cinco, Charleston Catholic

F Braylyn Sparks, Philip Barbour

M Ava Hall, Winfield

M Lindsay Carr, Charleston Catholic (co-captain)

M Brooklyn Watts, Oak Glen

M Ella McMullen, Williamstown

D Audrey Miller, Charleston Catholic

D Rylee Hinkle, Winfield

D Angelina Spickard, Madonna

D Emma Cayton, Lewis County

GK Rebecca Cox, Fairmont Senior

GK Sophia Folwell, Williamstown

Utl Kierstyn Maxey, East Fairmont

Utl Kady Hughes, Point Pleasant

2nd Team

F Adaline Cinalli, Fairmont Senior (captain)

F Emma Berman, Williamstown

F Katie Farley, Poca

F Olivia Krinov, Lewis County

M Isabella Aperfine, Weir

M Amelia Compston, Sissonville

M Kierstyn Doss, Winfield

M Seneca Arbogast, Fairmont Senior

D Kira Henderson, Point Pleasant

D Maddie McKay, Oak Glen

D Braylynn Travis, Philip Barbour

D Camryn Irvin, Williamstown

GK Maddy Harper, Herbert Hoover

GK Devin Ord, Poca

Utl Kami Ward, Oak Glen

Utl Annie Cimino, Charleston Catholic

Honorable mention

Alexis Adams, Weir; Allyson Alderman, Pocahontas County; Mya Barnes, Liberty Harrison; Jairika Baylor, Wheeling Central; Sydney Beckett, Sissonville; Anna Belan, Elkins; Mia Bennett, Shady Spring; Sienna Bircher, Pocahontas County; Kayla Black, East Fairmont; Hannah Brown, Lewis County; Madelyn Call, Point Pleasant; Natalie Chambers, Williamstown; Kaylee Chandler, Herbert Hoover; Rylee Church, East Fairmont; Tommie-Ann Cole, Nicholas County; Makayla Comas, East Fairmont; Graci Crites, Keyser; Abigail Davis, Keyser; Vivian Delgra, Charleston Catholic; Carlie Delsignore, Keyser; Karlie Denham, North Marion; Sofia DiBacco, Madonna; Courtney Dunbar, Herbert Hoover; Kadie Dunham, Grafton; Alyssa Dunn, Robert C. Byrd; MiKaila Ek, Berkeley Springs; Lena Elkins, Nitro; Gracie Emery, Elkins; Brooklyn Fazzini, Lincoln; Graylin Floyd, Philip Barbour; Adison Garavaglia, Braxton County; Sydney Greene, Fairmont Senior; Mara Griffith, Grafton; Delaney Haller, Lincoln; Emma Hedrick, Fairmont Senior; Emily Jett, Lincoln; Carly Jordan, Winfield; Shannon Karr, Charleston Catholic; Kaylee Kenney, East Fairmont; Emma Kyle, Liberty Harrison; Abby Lacy, Nitro; Elizabeth Layton, Frankfort; Ava Lee, St. Joseph; Grace Litton, Charleston Catholic; Ramsay Mansuetto, Wheeling Central; Zoey McCutcheon, Sissonville; Ella McDougal, Lewis County; Makenna Mckenny, Pocahontas County; Lilly Miller, East Fairmont; Maren Muth, St. Joseph; Rachel Noah, Frankfort; Michelle Phillips, Frankfort; Isabella Pulice, Madonna; Hanna Rahin, Charleston Catholic; Birkely Richards, Robert C. Byrd; Emma Riffe, Pocahontas County; Ember Smith, South Harrison; Jolee Stephenson, Midland Trail; Emily Stevens, Shady Spring; Macaden Taylor, Pocahontas County; Sydney Vilain, Liberty Harrison; Abby Weingart, Winfield; Ivy White, Nicholas County; Audrey Williams, Philip Barbour; Elicia Wood, Point Pleasant; Izzy Workman, Shady Spring