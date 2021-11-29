Nine local teams land spot on AP girls basketball preseason poll

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Nine local teams landed a spot on the Associated Press girls basketball preseason poll.

It is no surprise that Morgantown was ranked inside the top 10. The Mohigans are put at the No. 4 spot during the preseason after falling in the AAAA State semifinal to Huntington.

Bridgeport and Buckhannon-Upshur are tied in 10th.

In class AAA, Fairmont Senior comes in at the one spot ahead of the team that beat them for the State title last season, Nitro. The Polar Bears return all but one starter including first team all-state selections Marley Washenitz and Meredith Maier.

North Marion comes in at No. 3 in the preseason poll.

In Double-A, Ritchie County is the only local team to find itself on the poll at ninth.

In Class-A, Tucker County comes in at third, with Gilmer County and Webster County at fifth and sixth.

Class AAAA

1. Huntington (9)

2. Cabell Midland (1)

3. George Washington

4. Morgantown

5. Wheeling Park

6. Woodrow Wilson

7. Parkersburg

8. Greenbrier East

9. Martinsburg

10. (tie) Bridgeport

10. (tie) Buckhannon-Upshur

Others receiving votes: Jefferson 14, Capital 13, Parkersburg South 8, Hurricane 8, University 7, Spring Valley 4.

Class AAA

1. Fairmont Senior (8)

2. Nitro (2)

3. North Marion

4. Logan

5. Wayne

6. PikeView

7. Winfield

8. Lincoln County

9. Hampshire

10. Midland Trail

Others receiving votes: Lewis County 11, Sissonville 10, Independence 8, Shady Spring 8, East Fairmont 8, Philip Barbour 6, Keyser 5, Herbert Hoover 4, Wheeling Central 4, Lincoln 3, Elkins 1.

Class AA

1. Wyoming East (9)

2. Parkersburg Catholic (1)

3. Frankfort

3. (tie) Williamstown

5. Petersburg

6. Charleston Catholic

7. St. Marys

8. Mingo Central

9. Ritchie County

10. Ravenswood

Others receiving votes: Summers County 12, Chapmanville 5, Trinity 5, Poca 3, Roane County 2.

Class A

1. Tug Valley (4)

2. Cameron (1)

3. Tucker County (1)

4. St Joseph (3)

5. Calhoun (1)

6. Gilmer County

7. Webster County

8. River View

9. James Monroe

10. Madonna

Others receiving votes: Pendleton County 12, Tolsia 10, Sherman 8, Doddridge County 7, Clay-Battelle 3, Wahama 3, Man 2.