NMHS girls basketball on the court together for first time in three months

RACHEL, W.Va. – Basketball shoes could be heard squeaking on hardwood, and coaches’ whistles could be heard whistling once again on Monday.

The sounds of high school winter sports have returned.

Monday was the first day back in the gym and in the weight room for high school winter sports teams, like basketball swimming and wrestling.

North Marion’s girls basketball team was one game away from the Double-A state title game last year when the pandemic began to become a problem in March.

Mike Parrish’s group was back in the gym on Monday after three months away from one another, following four days together prior to the season getting delayed.

Lots of sprints and running this week for the Lady Huskies and others, as teams can’t handle a basketball at the moment. Monday begins the build up to the beginning of practices, which are one week away.

“We’re not going to go all out today. We’ll sort of ease into things this week. You don’t want to make them all sore and hurt to where they could possibly get injuries early,” said Parrish. “We want to keep them healthy. And we’ll ramp it up each day as we go – we’ll build on it. We’ll start off light, and then add on it as we go each day.”

Parrish has a lot of talent returning from last year’s team.

Girls basketball teams begin preseason practices next Monday, Feb. 15, with games beginning on March 3.