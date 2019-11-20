No. 1 Doddridge County prepares for No. 8 East Hardy

WEST UNION, W.Va. – No. 1 Doddridge County is prepping for another spread offense this week, as No. 8 East Hardy comes to town on Saturday for the high school football quarterfinals.

The Bulldogs’ defense played very well against Madonna’s spread offense last weekend, while Reese Burnside and Hunter America carried the load, offensively.

America got banged up in the win, but should be good to go Saturday.

The Bulldogs defense will once again be going up against a spread look from a Cougars team that Bobby Burnside says does a lot of things well.

“I mean, they’re good to be this far, but the defense is really stout. They’ve given up very few points per game, especially the last five weeks. They’re a spread offense, got a really good athlete at quarterback that can run and throw. They have some nice receiving threats. And they’re pretty balanced,” Burnside said.