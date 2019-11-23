No. 1 Doddridge County wins turnover-filled game, advances to Class A semi-finals

WEST UNION, W.Va. – The rain certainly played its part in high school football action, and maybe no where in the region was it more evident than at Cline Stansberry Stadium, oddly enough.

The fresh turf held up, but the players had a hard time holding onto the football.

Doddridge County defensive back Hunter Jenkins stiff arms an East Hardy player during one of his two first-half interception returns. Jenkins picked off three passes in the game. (Photo by Ryan Decker / WBOY)

No. 1 Doddridge County and No. 8 East Hardy combined for seven first-half turnovers, and the Cougars had two quarterbacks combine to throw five interceptions in the game.

Doddridge County was held scoreless in the first quarter, but scored 14 points in less than two minutes in the second to take a 14-6 lead.

Minimizing turnovers the best they could the rest of the game, the top-seeded Bulldogs pulled out a 21-6 victory Saturday afternoon to advance to the Class A semi-finals for the second year in a row.

Doddridge County will take on Williamstown in the next round.

The Bulldogs have already defeated the fifth-ranked Yellowjackets once this season.