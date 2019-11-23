No. 1 Doddridge County wins turnover-filled game, advances to Class A semi-finals

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST UNION, W.Va. – The rain certainly played its part in high school football action, and maybe no where in the region was it more evident than at Cline Stansberry Stadium, oddly enough.

The fresh turf held up, but the players had a hard time holding onto the football.

Doddridge County defensive back Hunter Jenkins stiff arms an East Hardy player during one of his two first-half interception returns. Jenkins picked off three passes in the game. (Photo by Ryan Decker / WBOY)

No. 1 Doddridge County and No. 8 East Hardy combined for seven first-half turnovers, and the Cougars had two quarterbacks combine to throw five interceptions in the game.

Doddridge County was held scoreless in the first quarter, but scored 14 points in less than two minutes in the second to take a 14-6 lead.

Minimizing turnovers the best they could the rest of the game, the top-seeded Bulldogs pulled out a 21-6 victory Saturday afternoon to advance to the Class A semi-finals for the second year in a row.

Doddridge County will take on Williamstown in the next round.

The Bulldogs have already defeated the fifth-ranked Yellowjackets once this season.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Football Highlights

No. 1 Polar Bears beat No. 8 Frankfort by 24 for 26th straight win

Thumbnail for the video titled "No. 1 Polar Bears beat No. 8 Frankfort by 24 for 26th straight win"

Glenville State College Catch of the Year: 2nd Round

Thumbnail for the video titled "Glenville State College Catch of the Year: 2nd Round"

HS Football Playoffs, Round 2: No. 8 Frankfort @ No. 1 Fairmont Senior

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Football Playoffs, Round 2: No. 8 Frankfort @ No. 1 Fairmont Senior"

Fairmont Senior head coach Nick Bartic joins Ryan and Abbie to preview tonight's game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fairmont Senior head coach Nick Bartic joins Ryan and Abbie to preview tonight's game"

Fairmont Senior head coach Nick Bartic interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fairmont Senior head coach Nick Bartic interview"

Ryan Decker and Abbie live at East West Stadium

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ryan Decker and Abbie live at East West Stadium"

Glenville State College Catch of the Year: 1st Round

Thumbnail for the video titled "Glenville State College Catch of the Year: 1st Round"

HS Football Playoffs, Round 1: No. 16 Winfield @ No. 1 Fairmont Senior

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Football Playoffs, Round 1: No. 16 Winfield @ No. 1 Fairmont Senior"

HS Football Playoffs, Round 1: No. 12 Liberty @ No. 5 Keyser

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Football Playoffs, Round 1: No. 12 Liberty @ No. 5 Keyser"

Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Year: 1st Round

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Year: 1st Round"

HS Football Playoffs, Round 1: No. 15 Lewis County @ No. 2 Bridgeport

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Football Playoffs, Round 1: No. 15 Lewis County @ No. 2 Bridgeport"

HS Football Playoffs, Round 1: No. 15 South Harrison @ No. 2 Ritchie County

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Football Playoffs, Round 1: No. 15 South Harrison @ No. 2 Ritchie County"

Bright says the Bulldogs must focus on playing four quarters of football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bright says the Bulldogs must focus on playing four quarters of football"

Ritchie County’s Garrett Cunningham wins Coverage of the Week for Week 11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ritchie County’s Garrett Cunningham wins Coverage of the Week for Week 11"
Enter the Home For the Holidays Contest

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories