No. 1. Doddridge eliminates No. 16 Madonna

WEST UNION, W.Va. – No. 1 Doddridge County (11-0) played its first playoff game in the budding history of the new Cline Stansberry Stadium on Saturday.

And as they did in the first regular season game in their new facility, the Bulldogs opened it up with a win.

Bobby Burnside’s Bulldogs shut down the Madonna passing game in the first half, while their offense excelled on the ground and through the air, en route to a 57-7 win in the opening round of the high school football playoffs.

Doddridge County’s star running back Hunter America rushed 11 times for 104 yards. However, he missed all of the second half after coming up limping in the second quarter.

A source did say that he was held out for precautionary reasons, and that he should be good to go next week.

Reese Burnside rushed for 124 yards and a pair of first-half scores, putting Doddridge County up 14-0 in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs advance to host No. 8 East Hardy next week in the quarterfinals. The date and time of that game has not yet been set, and will be announced Sunday.