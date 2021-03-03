No. 1 Fairmont Senior shines in season opener versus No. 10 Bridgeport

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Wednesday’s start to the high school girls basketball season was highlighted by a Top 10 matchup inside the Fairmont Senior Armory between the Class-AAAA No. 10 ranked Bridgeport Indians (0-1) and the top-ranked team in Class-AAA, Fairmont Senior (1-0).

Not only was it a matchup of two ranked teams, and longtime foes; but also the debut of a new tandem for the Polar Bears.

Despite a slow start to the game, Fairmont Senior hit its stride towards the end of the first quarter, and then the new tandem went to work.

WVU-commit, Marley Washenitz, displayed her usual array of scoring, while also showing her passing skills, as she racked up 21 points and 11 assists. Her newest standout teammate, Meredith Maier, certainly lived up to the billing in her first game with this team.

Maier scored a game-high 31 points and grabbed ten rebounds.

With Maier and Washenitz leading the way, Fairmont Senior built up a big lead, and went on to win 86-59.

Bridgeport sophomore guard, Gabby Reep, led the way for the Indians with 27 points on the night. She was the only player for Bridgeport to finish in double-figures.

Maier and Washenitz combined to make seven 3-pointers, and the two also combined for eight steals in the game.

Bridgeport led 12-6 midway through the first quarter, but then went cold from the field. Fairmont Senior scored the next 17 points before the Indians got on the board again.

The Polar Bears never trailed after the closing moments of the opening period.