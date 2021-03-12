No. 1 Mohigans win on the road over No. 6 Patriots

WHEELING, W.Va. – A ranked vs. ranked match up occurred in Class-AAAA on Friday night as No. 6 Wheeling Park hosted No. 1 Morgantown.

Morgantown got the best of the Patriots in the first quarter as Jalen Goins hit a buzzer beater to give the Mohigans a 15-9 lead.

In the second quarter, freshman Shar-ron Young hit a triple to put the Mohigans up by seven points.

Wheeling Park then ties the game at 22, but Morgantown takes back the lead 27-22 at the halftime break.

Morgantown outscored Wheeling park 21-12 in the third quarter to take control of the game.

Xavior Pryor led the Mohigans with 11 points and Cam Rice chipped in 10.

Morgantown holds out for the win, 64-47 over Wheeling Park.

