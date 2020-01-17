No. 1 North Marion blows out Bridgeport

RACHEL, W.Va. – The top girls basketball team in Double-A left no doubt who the better team was Thursday night.

No. 1 North Marion hosted Bridgeport, and took an 18-point lead into the second quarter.

That lead blossomed in the second half, with the Huskies only allowing five points in the third quarter, to take a 75-30 lead.

North Marion won easily, 92-45, behind a game-high 22 points from Karlie Denham.

Taylor Buonamici added 16 points, along with six assists, six steals, and five rebounds.

With the win, North Marion stays undefeated on the season.