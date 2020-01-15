No. 1 North Marion girls blow out Philip Barbour

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – No. 1 North Marion had no trouble Tuesday night on the road at Philip Barbour.

The Huskies led by 33 after three quarters, with most of the starters resting on the bench for most of the second half.

Taylor Buonamici tallied a game-high 28 points in the win, while 11 of the 14 Huskies players scored at least two points.

Mike Parrish’s club won easily, 84-59, to remain undefeated on the year.

Buonamici scored her 28 points by hitting 11 shots from the floor, including a trio of 3-pointers.

Three other NMHS players finished the game in double figures.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories