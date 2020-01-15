No. 1 North Marion girls blow out Philip Barbour

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – No. 1 North Marion had no trouble Tuesday night on the road at Philip Barbour.

The Huskies led by 33 after three quarters, with most of the starters resting on the bench for most of the second half.

Taylor Buonamici tallied a game-high 28 points in the win, while 11 of the 14 Huskies players scored at least two points.

Mike Parrish’s club won easily, 84-59, to remain undefeated on the year.

Buonamici scored her 28 points by hitting 11 shots from the floor, including a trio of 3-pointers.

Three other NMHS players finished the game in double figures.