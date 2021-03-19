No. 1 Titans win big over Eagles to remain undefeated

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Class Single-A No. 1 ranked Gilmer County showed its dominance in the 67-38 win over Braxton County on Friday night.

Gilmer County got off to a good start as they dominated the first and second quarter holding the Eagles to only nine points in the first half.

Malaysia Morgan, Carah Ferguson, Emma Taylor and Taylor McHenry all contributed to Gilmers huge first half lead.

The Titans led 44-9 at the halftime break.

In the second half, Braxton County didn’t go down without a fight as Lainey Hunt knocked down four triples and scored 14 points to keep the Eagles in the game.

But Gilmer’s lead was too much to take down. Titans roll to win 67-38 and they remain undefeated.