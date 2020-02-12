No. 1 University defeats No. 5 Wheeling Park for second time in eight days

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – No. 1 University swept the season series against No. 5 Wheeling Park with a lopsided win in the OVAC semi-finals Tuesday night.

The Hawks defeated the Patriots for the second time in eight days, and third time this season.

Kaden Metheny led the way for University, scoring a team-high 29 points in the win, while also setting the all-time school record for made 3-pointers in a career, passing former UHS great Jedd Gyorko.

University knocked down seven triples as a team in the first quarter, getting out to a big lead it would continue to grow until it got to 40 points.

The Hawks won comfortably, 108-68, advancing to the OVAC title game to face Morgantown on Saturday.