No. 10 Preston cruises past Big 10 Conference foe Bridgeport

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – Newly ranked Preston High School defeated Bridgeport 66-46 Thursday night.

Brian Miller’s Knights started fast in this one and did not let off the gas petal, holding the lead throughout the entire game.

In the first quarter, Junior Michelle Thomas led the way with 9 of Preston’s 17 points.

Bridgeport couldn’t get anything going against the Knight’s tough 2-3 zone that caused problems for the Indians all the night long.

To close out the first half, Breanna Sphar drilled a baseline two pointer as time expired to give PHS a 36-20 lead at the break.

The second half would continue to be all Preston, as they were led by Thomas who went on to score a game high 16 points in the victory.

Preston will return to action Friday night as they will host sectional rival University at 7:30PM.