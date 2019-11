POCA, W.Va. – No. 14 North Marion fell in its playoff opener at No. 3 Poca on Saturday, 42-27 the final score.

The Huskies finish the 2019 season on a two-game losing streak – dropping the final game of the regular season last week against Liberty, and then falling today in the postseason opener.

North Marion trailed by 14 at halftime, pulled to within seven points in the third quarter, but trailed 35-14 going into the final quarter of play.