No. 17 Pioneers hand No. 7 Charleson its first loss of the season

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The No. 17 ranked Glenville State Pioneers handed No. 7 ranked and previously undefeated Charleston its first loss of the season.

Charleston took and early lead but late in the fourth quarter, a made free throw by Re’Shawna Stone tied the game up at 79.

Then Charleston’s Erykah Russell sunk a shot to give the Golden Eagles the two-point lead yet again.

Junior guard Zakiyah Winfield took the ball to the hoop for two points to tie the game at 81 with just seconds on the clock.

Winfield took a trip to the free throw line, made both shots to give Glenville State the lead 83-81.

That would do it for the Pioneers as they took down Charleston 83-81.

Winfield led the Pioneers with 36 points and 11 boards.