No. 18 Fairmont State handles Wheeling, 95-84

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Nationally ranked Fairmont State won its fifth straight game as it outlasted Wheeling on Wendesday night.

The Falcons led the Cardinals by 10 points at the halftime break.

Wheeling came back to take the lead in the second half but the Falcons turned on the offense from there.

Fairmont State picked up its fifth straight win and improved to 12-2 on the season and 7-2 in Mountain East Conference play with a 95-84 win over Wheeling.

Cole VonHandorf led the Falcons with 23 points shooting 10-12 and 2-2 from three point land.

George Mangas went 9-9 and finished with 21 points. Seth Younkin and Isaiah Sanders also finished in double-figures for the Falcons.