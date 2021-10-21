No. 2 Doddridge County awaits Top 10 battle versus (7) Roane County

WEST UNION, W.Va. – Cline Stansberry Stadium will host one of the biggest games of Week 9 of the high school football season on Friday night.

Single-A No. 2, Doddridge County, hosts the Number 7 team in the state in Double-A, Roane County.

Bobby Burnside’s group is undefeated, and coming off a lopsided win over Ravenswood, with the Raiders blowing out Braxton County a week ago.

Both of these teams boast shutdown defenses, and power running games, giving this the making of being one of the most entertaining games in the state this weekend.

“They’re a very good ballclub. Defense has been really good for them. I think they’ve got like three shutouts. In the last four games they’ve only given up like sixteen points total. They have a lot of lopsided wins. So, yeah, it’s going to be a challenge,” Burnside said.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

Don’t go expecting to see any passing, either, as these are two of the best rushing teams in the state.

Doddridge County’s running prowess is well documented across the state. Meanwhile, the Raiders appear to be having one of the best seasons on the ground that they’ve had in quite some time.