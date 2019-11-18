No. 2 Indians prep for No. 10 Mingo Central

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Indians had no problems on Friday night in their commanding win over Lewis County in the first round of the Double-A playoffs.

Second-ranked Bridgeport got off to a great start on offense, and was aided by a pair of interceptions returned for a touchdown by sophomore Cam Cole.

Now the Indians turn their attention to number 10. Mingo Central, who they play on Saturday.

Mingo Central won a low-scoring affair to win their first-round game.

But John Cole says don’t let that fool you, this team has all the weapons a team needs to win.

“They’ve got a lot of weapons and options on offense. So for us, defending all that is going to be an issue. We probably, since maybe North Marion and Fairmont Senior, we’ve not dealt with anything close to what we’re going to see on Saturday,” Cole said Monday.

Bridgeport and Mingo Central tee it off on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

