No. 2 Indians preparing for multiple offensive looks from No. 6 Oak Glen

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Bridgeport football team is prepping this week for their semi-final match up against undefeated Oak Glen.

The Indians beat a talented Mingo Central team to advance to the third round, while the Golden Bears survived a muddy game in Poca, with a little controversy on the winning play, to get to the semi-final round of the playoffs.

Oak Glen’s defense allowed the third-fewest points per game during the regular season in Double-A, but it’s the Golden Bears’ offense that will be the focal point for the Indians this week in practice.

As head coach John Cole said Monday, Oak Glen can do a lot of different things and give the Indians’ defense a lot of different looks to defend against.

“They hit you with some misdirection, they hit you with some trick plays. They’ve got some athletes to do just about whatever they want on offense. So that part of it isn’t going to change. We’ve got some athletes that we have to deal with.”

One potential positive for Bridgeport is that Oak Glen’s offense is somewhat similar to the offense it played against in the second round of the postseason this past Saturday. Cole said that, although the offenses are similar, Oak Glen gives more varying looks.

Kickoff between No. 2 Bridgeport and No. 6 Oak Glen is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at Wayne Jamison Field on Saturday.

