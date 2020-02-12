No. 2 Morgantown blows out Weir in OVAC semis

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – No. 2 Morgantown had no problems at all with visiting Weir Tuesday night in the OVAC 5A semi-finals.

The Mohigans jumped out to a 10-0 lead, and then scored the final 17 points of the first quarter to lead 27-2 entering the second.

With Alex Rudy outscoring the Red Raiders by himself (13-10) in the first half, Morgantown cruised to an 88-24 victory to advance to the Ohio Valley Athletic Conference title game on Saturday.

Morgantown advances to play cross-town rival University in the conference title game.

